Julian Love is making a great impression on Pete Carroll, and vice-versa

Getty Images

The Seahawks have two great safeties in Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs. They added another potentially great one in former Giants safety Julian Love.

This between, coach Pete Carroll had great things to say about Love — and Love had great things to say about Carroll.

“He’s been fantastic,” Carroll told reporters on Thursday regarding Love. “I think he’s 26 or something, he’s a young kid still, a young man still. But he’s like he’s been around forever. He’s got great sense, great awareness, presence. He totally gets football, it makes sense to him, he’s an excellent communicator, really a gifted, smooth athlete with real quickness, and real quickness, and that comes from really great instincts. He looked great. I know that it’s been obvious to Quandre that he’s got a guy that really can command what’s going on. And so they’re sharing the duties and working together and growing. And so he’s another guy who made a great first impression on us.”

Love, on Wednesday, was asked for his first impressions regarding Carroll.

“He’s one of the best I’ve been around,” Love told reporters. “I didn’t know much about him. I’m a

Notre Dame guy. Obviously USC, you know of him. But just being around him, I can see why he has the respect that he has around the league and just around the football world, in general. I mean, sometimes I leave his team meetings and he gives you a nugget here or there. But, man, I

want to say it to my kids one day. He’s that type of leader. I think he was born into it. And he’s

just, I don’t know, he’s changed and improved with the times, which not every coach does. So I

mean I’m really blessed to be able to play here.”

Having Love is a blessing for the Seahawks, given the questions regarding the availability of Adams. And if/when Adams is ready to go, the Seahawks could get all three of them on the field at the same time.