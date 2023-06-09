Kendrick Bourne: I didn’t give Patriots my best effort last season

Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne set career highs with 55 catches and 800 receiving yards during the 2021 season, but he wasn’t able to build on that in 2022.

Bourne joined the rest of the Patriots in an underwhelming offensive performance last season. He caught 35 passes for 434 yards, which was a drop in production that he didn’t blame on the team’s odd approach to the offensive coaching staff or anything other than the work he put into the season.

“I didn’t give the team my best effort,” Bourne said, via the team’s website. “Personally we as players have to be our best so we can give the team the opportunity to win and I feel like I didn’t do that. So I’ve been grinding, trying to get bigger, weighing more, just being a more solid receiver and being able to do more. I don’t really go off stats, I go off how I feel, how I look and I just wasn’t in a good place, now I just want to avoid that. So it was a good learning process, it was good that it happened to me, and it’s always good to learn from hard times, struggling times.”

Bourne said there is a “new year, new me, new us, new everything” with Bill O’Brien now running the offense and the team may be adding a new receiver in DeAndre Hopkins as well. The hope is that it will all pay off in new and better results once the Patriots hit the field in the fall.

  2. He didn’t give his best effort? He’s frankly a fringe player who should be scrapping to remain in the league because his talent is easily replaced. If I were the Pats, I wouldn’t be keeping my fingers crossed hoping he’s giving full effort. He’d be gone.

  6. A man “manning” up? A real man wouldn’t have skated through in year 2 of the deal. Frankly this is what separates good players from the ones who mail it in. If he had a Jerry Rice mentality he’d actually be good, not just talk about it. He’d be putting in the extra hours like a Larry Fitzgerald even when the pressure isn’t on. This is the same problem with Deebo- unbelievable when he comes in shape, pedestrian when he lets himself go. But at least Deebo can skate by on talent alone 6-8 games a year. Bourne is out of the league if he replicates last year.

  7. Btw, Kendrick Bourne had 800 yards on 70 targets in 2021 — crazy good production. By way of comparison, everyone’s new favorite “star” receiver Garrett Wilson needed more than twice as many targets (147) to get 1100 yards, only 300 more. Plus he scored one less TD.

    Expecting a return to greatness for K Bourne is a reasonable position. Embrace Dynasty 3.0

    You obviously haven’t watched him play in a real offense like 2021 his 1st year here…. Basing ANYTHING about ANY OFFENSIVE player last year is both irrational & uninformed…. BB is 100% to blame for what happened last year as he installed incompetent coaching at the most critical areas for an offense to be competitive or even functional for that matter….I hope we actually extend Bourne as he has much untapped potential. that we only caught a glimpse of in 2021… 2022 was an abortion that only BB can be held accountable for, not the players that we’re entitled to get the coaching they needed to be the best they can/could be & didn’t receive it!!!

  9. We expect these guys to be perfect and inhuman. Many of us have mailed it in a few times in our professional careers. Sometimes we have a boss we don’t like, or a project we don’t believe in. It would have been hard for a WR to be actively giving 100% on every single play.

