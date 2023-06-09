Kendrick Bourne on DeAndre Hopkins: Anything that helps us win, I’m with

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 9, 2023, 2:48 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v New England Patriots
Getty Images

News that free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins is set to visit with the Patriots next week broke on Friday morning.

That was well before some of New England’s players were set to meet with the media after the day’s practice. So, receiver Kendrick Bourne was asked about the club potentially adding the former All-Pro receiver.

“I’m a fan of D-Hop. It would be cool,” Bourne said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “I don’t know the gist of what’s going on, but he is a great player. Anything that would help us win, I’m with.”

Bourne finished last season with 35 catches for 434 yards with a touchdown. That ranked fourth on the team’s list.

The Patriots did add JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency but Hopkins would be another key weapon to put the offense in a better position to be successful, especially considering the club did not have a 1,000-yard receiver last year.

1 responses to “Kendrick Bourne on DeAndre Hopkins: Anything that helps us win, I’m with

  1. He’d be a great pick-up for the Patriots. It would help Mac, and really round out that offense, which already has an excellent running game.

    I hope he doesn’t go there. The division is already pretty tough. I have no idea why some NE fans are opposed to the idea. I’d love it if the Bills could sign him, but they just don’t have room w/ the cap.

