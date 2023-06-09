Panthers promote Cole Spencer to director of player personnel

Getty Images

The Panthers announced a number of promotions in their scouting department on Friday.

Cole Spencer has been named the director of player personnel. Spencer had been the college scouting director since joining the team in 2021 and he will work with vice president of player personnel Adrian Wilson, who joined the Panthers this offseason after working for the Cardinals.

Spencer will be replaced as the college scouting director by Jared Kirksey. Kirksey also joined the team in 2021 and was the assistant director of college scouting.

The Panthers have also moved Corey Fuller from West Coast scout to the Southwest and Eli Montague will go from the Southwest to the Southeast. Caden McCloughan and Jordan Trgovac have been named area scouts and former Panthers safety Juston Burris will return to the team as a scouting intern.