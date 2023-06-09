Report: DeAndre Hopkins to visit Patriots

Posted by Josh Alper on June 9, 2023, 8:06 AM EDT
Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has reportedly added another team to his list of visits.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Hopkins is scheduled for a visit with the Patriots next week. Per the report, the visit is set to take place after Hopkins meets with the Titans.

The Patriots’ need for more offensive talent has linked them to a pursuit of Hopkins since he was still a member of the Cardinals, but a move to New England would mean a reunion with Bill O’Brien. The current Patriots offensive coordinator was the Texans’ coach and General Manager at the end of Hopkins’ time in Houston and there were reports of acrimonious interactions between the two men before Hopkins left the team.

After Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals, he said he had “no relationship” with O’Brien and all involved would have to feel satisfied that everyone could co-exist with a new team.

Next week will shed more light on that question and on where Hopkins might be playing football come the fall.

10 responses to “Report: DeAndre Hopkins to visit Patriots

  4. Just waiting for all the Pats fans comments on how they dont want him only to watch those thoughts evaporate when they sign him and then said fans claim they are going to now win the division…

  7. Mac Jones is a 4th tier QB. Elite passers like Mahomes and Burrow are 1st tier, obviously, and they deserve to be separated from others. Very good/almost-great QBs like Herbert, Tagovailoa, Allen, etc are 2nd tier. Best of the rest are 3rd tier — Prescott, Carr, Cousins, Daniel Jones, etc. Mac Jones is lesser than most of his peers. If he stinks this year, he will be a backup QB for the rest of his pro career.

  8. He’s basically finding out who will pay the most and throw him the ball the most. If he cared about winning a Super Bowl, he’d be signing with the Chiefs or the Bills.

  9. if the $$ is right .im the perfect fit for your (enter TEAM Name here).

  10. This would seem to indicate the market for Hopkins is not what he was expecting.

