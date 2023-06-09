Report: Reggie Bush likely out, Mark Ingram likely in, at Fox Sports

Posted by Mike Florio on June 9, 2023, 1:48 PM EDT
Utah v USC
Getty Images

Running back Reggie Bush, a generational college talent who spent his entire pro career trying to match his exploits at USC, reportedly will be leaving Fox Sports.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Bush is expected to leave Fox, due to a contract dispute.

Bush is a member of Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff pregame show. Per the report, Fox is close to signing running back Mark Ingram to replace Bush.

Both players were first-round picks of the Saints, five years apart. Bush left New Orleans the same year Ingram arrived.

Marchand reports that Bush and Fox had a contractual issue last year, prompting Fox to explore adding either Desmond Howard of Robert Griffin III. Ultimately, Bush signed a one-year deal to stay put.

