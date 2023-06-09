Robert Saleh: We don’t want to be on Hard Knocks

Posted by Josh Alper on June 9, 2023
The Jets are one of four teams that can be forced to be the subject of this year’s installment of Hard Knocks and the acquisition of quarterback Aaron Rodgers would seem to make them an appealing prospect for the NFL and HBO.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh is hopeful that the powers that be don’t view things that way. At a press conference on Friday, Saleh said that the Jets are not interested in making the franchise’s second appearance on the reality show.

“I know there are several teams that would love for Hard Knocks to be in their building. We’re just not one of them,” Saleh said.

The Saints, Bears, and Commanders are the other teams that can be compelled to take part in Hard Knocks this season. Bears chairman George McCaskey and Saints head coach Dennis Allen share Saleh’s disdain for welcoming cameras into training camp, but it remains to be seen what decision will be made about this year’s team in the spotlight.

  1. The NFL could be frustrated by the unlimited opportunities for clever protest.

  2. I don’t remember the qualifier’s exactly, but I think if you make the playoffs within the last 2 years, you can’t be forced. So you have no one to blame except you and your organization.

  3. If there are several teams that would love to do Hard Knocks, why isn’t anyone volunteering?

  4. I could see if you were BB the league would listen to you.

    You, sir, are NOT BB.

    LOL!

  7. 1) How do they determine who may be “compelled” to accept this show in their building? 2) Why would any team want this distraction? 3) I’ve never watched the show and don’t plan to. Why keep going with it?

  8. Saints Bears Commanders…lol….Salah you are screwed!!! Cry baby Zach Wilson and Diva
    A-Aron Rodgers are ratings gold!!

