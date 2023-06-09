Third-round pick Marte Mapu signs rookie deal with Patriots

Getty Images

Patriots third-round pick Marte Mapu has agreed to terms and is signing his rookie deal Friday. His representation, Bryan A Ehrlich and Matt Glose of Generation Sports Group, announced the deal.

The team lists Mapu as a linebacker, but he has played a variety of spots in his short time with the Patriots.

He played linebacker, safety, cornerback, nickel corner and even along the defensive line in his six-year career at Sacramento State.

In 2022, Mapu was the Big Sky defensive player of the year after totaling 76 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions and a sack.

Mapu finished his career with 165 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and 22 passes defensed.