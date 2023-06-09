Trent Williams is impressed by the ability of Trey Lance to stay positive

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Trey Lance has experienced a rough road during his time in the NFL. But that hasn’t diminished his attitude or outlook.

Tackle Trent Williams has credited Lance for staying positive through everything he has endured.

Last year, after suffering a season-ending ankle injury in Week Two, Lance remained fully engaged with the team.

“As opposed to sitting there and being down, which everybody could respect and everybody could say, ‘I get that. I understand.’ He didn’t,” Williams told reporters this week, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area. “For him to be that young and be that mature and handle things that well, I was impressed.”

Even when rookie Brock Purdy took over following a foot injury to Jimmy Garoppolo, Lance fully supported the player who, one win at a time, supplanted Lance as the team’s presumed QB1.

“He was in Brock’s hip pocket,” Williams said of Lance. “Very attentive in meetings. Every meeting and walk-through he could attend, he was there. And he just always had a smile on his face. Always uplifting his teammates.”

That benefits the 49ers in 2023. Even if Lance lands as the third-string option behind Purdy and Sam Darnold, the 49ers might need him to play. And that might be how he finally gets his chance to prove why the team gave up so much to get him.

It would be very easy for Lance to just want out, to get a fresh start. He arguably needs one. For now, he’ll keep waiting for his number to be called by a team that has had a revolving door at the most important position on the field.