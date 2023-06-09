Vikings release Dalvin Cook

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 9, 2023, 1:12 PM EDT
Dalvin Cook is finally set to hit the open market.

As expected, the Vikings did not find a last-minute trade partner and therefore announced on Friday that they’ve released Cook.

Minnesota let it be known on Thursday that the club would make the move on Friday.

Cook was set to make $10.4 million in base salary in 2023.

“Over the past six years, Dalvin has meant so much to our organization,” Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a joint statement released by the team. “His love for playing football in front of the Vikings fan base was evident, and that connection branched into the community where he made an impact around the Twin Cities. Dalvin helped us launch the Vikings Table food truck and was a constant advocate for the Minnesota Vikings Foundation. His leadership in the locker room and all-out effort on the field was undeniable and a key reason he was a multi-year team captain. We are extremely grateful for all Dalvin has done for the Vikings and look forward to welcoming him back as a Legend.”

A second-round pick in 2017, Cook ends his tenure with the Vikings No. 3 on the franchise’s all-time list with 5,993 yards rushing. He had 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns plus 39 catches for 295 yards with two TDs in 2022.

“I hold Dalvin in the highest regard and am grateful for his contributions on and off the field. Dalvin is a tough, dynamic player and a respected leader by his teammates, which was evident by his multiple seasons as a team captain,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement. “As a finalist for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, Dalvin’s approach to the game and his commitment to sportsmanship is clearly respected across the league. We appreciate Dalvin’s positivity, energy, and leadership and will be pulling for him in the future.”

“Dalvin has been an incredible leader for this organization for years, and I quickly noticed how respected he is among everyone in our building,” General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. “I’m fortunate to have been around such an enjoyable, talented, and hardworking person like him over the last year. He’s etched his name in Vikings history with his production on the field but also by consistently giving back to the Vikings Foundation. We are thankful for everything Dalvin brought to the Vikings and sincerely wish him all the best in his future.”

Alexander Mattison is expected to take over as Minnesota’s top running back in 2023.

Cook is expected to garner interest from at least the Dolphins and Broncos on the open market. Jets head coach Robert Saleh also said his team would “turn over the stones” when it comes to potentially adding Cook.

  4. Lot of people think Chandler turns into our feature back by seasons end

  5. I quickly noticed how respected he is among everyone in our building,” General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement.
    ++++++
    I quickly noticed Kwesi is overmatched by his job.

  6. Couldn’t even get a future 4th for him like some other team did for their beat up RB. Sad.

  7. Vikings literally cannot stand any measure of success. 13-4? Yeah, let’s blow it up. Enjoy the cellar of the NFC…

  10. Dalvin will get a job somewhere. If he wants to take revenge on the Vikings, he ought to consider da Bears.

  11. Dalvin is going to look great in Aqua. Hill Waddle and Cook will be one if not the best WR WR RB trio in the NFL

  12. When he signs in Miami, they’ll have debatably the best running back room in the league going into camp, with two, top ten receivers. That’s pretty scary.

  13. Gotta get rid of all that “A” talent so they can be replaced with much cheaper “B” and “C” talent. This is the Vikings way.

  14. Good luck, man. Now, moving on to whoever is still with the team….You see…..fans…..none of these players are from “here”. Well, almost none. And those that are (Thielen) will still move on to whatever suits them best. Root for your team and who wears the uni. It’s that simple. Even Robert Smith called this a business and simple supply and demand.

  16. Cook-Achane-Mostert = Sean McDermott looking for a new job after the season.

    Cook and Mostert both had their best games @ Buffalo last year.

    And they have to deal with Devon Achane too?

    Leslie Frazier was smart for taking the season off.

  17. If Dalvin was so loved, so respected, doesn’t letting him go invite players to have skepticism about the organization? They’re talking like he’s retiring. That’s clearly not the case. This is about the Vikings deciding they don’t want to pay him and that has to impact the rest of the team.

  19. Man did the lions miscalculate this, drafted an injured RB and paying Montgomery 6 mil after the Bears dumped him. He would have been great for the Lions paired with Swift.

    More bad decisions from Holmes and Campbell…

  21. Vikings doing Viking things. Moves like this is why they don’t succeed.

  23. NFL teams treat running backs like the fantasy football community treats kickers!

  25. Cowboys or Chargers can use him. Patriots have young backs but need more big play ability, especially since the receivers are lacking.
    Meanwhile Checkdown Cousins keeps getting paid …

  26. Gotta know when its time to move on. Better now than a year too late as we have recently seen

