Vikings release Dalvin Cook

Getty Images

Dalvin Cook is finally set to hit the open market.

As expected, the Vikings did not find a last-minute trade partner and therefore announced on Friday that they’ve released Cook.

Minnesota let it be known on Thursday that the club would make the move on Friday.

Cook was set to make $10.4 million in base salary in 2023.

“Over the past six years, Dalvin has meant so much to our organization,” Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in a joint statement released by the team. “His love for playing football in front of the Vikings fan base was evident, and that connection branched into the community where he made an impact around the Twin Cities. Dalvin helped us launch the Vikings Table food truck and was a constant advocate for the Minnesota Vikings Foundation. His leadership in the locker room and all-out effort on the field was undeniable and a key reason he was a multi-year team captain. We are extremely grateful for all Dalvin has done for the Vikings and look forward to welcoming him back as a Legend.”

A second-round pick in 2017, Cook ends his tenure with the Vikings No. 3 on the franchise’s all-time list with 5,993 yards rushing. He had 1,173 yards with eight touchdowns plus 39 catches for 295 yards with two TDs in 2022.

“I hold Dalvin in the highest regard and am grateful for his contributions on and off the field. Dalvin is a tough, dynamic player and a respected leader by his teammates, which was evident by his multiple seasons as a team captain,” head coach Kevin O’Connell said in a statement. “As a finalist for the 2022 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, Dalvin’s approach to the game and his commitment to sportsmanship is clearly respected across the league. We appreciate Dalvin’s positivity, energy, and leadership and will be pulling for him in the future.”

“Dalvin has been an incredible leader for this organization for years, and I quickly noticed how respected he is among everyone in our building,” General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. “I’m fortunate to have been around such an enjoyable, talented, and hardworking person like him over the last year. He’s etched his name in Vikings history with his production on the field but also by consistently giving back to the Vikings Foundation. We are thankful for everything Dalvin brought to the Vikings and sincerely wish him all the best in his future.”

Alexander Mattison is expected to take over as Minnesota’s top running back in 2023.

Cook is expected to garner interest from at least the Dolphins and Broncos on the open market. Jets head coach Robert Saleh also said his team would “turn over the stones” when it comes to potentially adding Cook.