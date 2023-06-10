49ers complete purchase of Leeds United

Getty Images

The 49ers soon will own a different kind of football team.

According to Reuters, the 49ers have reached an agreement to buy full equity in Leeds United.

49ers Enterprises first acquired a stake in the club in 2018. The ownership had increased to 44 percent. The 49ers will now buy the remaining 56 percent from Andre Radrizzani.

Leeds recently was relegated from the Premier League.

Sports Business Journal reported in April that, once the deal happens, 49ers president Paraag Marathe will become the primary owner of Leeds United.