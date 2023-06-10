Aaron Rodgers: Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson can be the best CB and WR in the NFL

Getty Images

It didn’t take long for Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson to impress Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers said that after observing Gardner and Wilson at Organized Team Activities, he believes both of them have the potential to be the best players in the NFL at their positions.

“We’ve got, at some point possibly, the best corner and the best receiver in the NFL,” Rodgers said, via the New York Post. “It’s a legit possibility for those two guys. Maybe not this upcoming year — I still think Davante [Adams] is in a league of his own — but those two kids are so talented.”

Gardner was the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year last season, and Wilson was the offensive rookie of the year, so it’s not a big stretch to think they’re both going to have long and successful NFL careers. Rodgers said Wilson has made highlight-reel plays every time they’ve been on the practice field together.

“At least one time a practice he does something that I kind of look back at [the coaches] and whoever is watching and go, ‘Wow!’” Rodgers said.

Rodgers also said Gardner and Wilson are making each other better.

“How we take the next step is to talk about the things that give us the most issues,” Rodgers said. “To talk about release issues [caused by Gardner] and what’s hard on Garrett, and then Sauce telling Garrett what’s hard on him. I think right now, we have good communication with those guys. They battle, they compete.”

Rodgers is glad to be competing alongside them.