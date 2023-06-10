Contributions to TuAnon founder’s family exceed $100,000

Posted by Mike Florio on June 10, 2023, 1:13 PM EDT
Eric Carmona recently died in a car accident. He was 30.

Carmona, known as the founder of the tongue-partially-in-cheek TuAnon fan club in support of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, left behind a wife and four young children.

A GoFundMe campaign, to which Tua donated $10,000, has now surpassed $100,000.

You can contribute here, if you’d like. All fans of pro football are tied together by their love of the game. Regardless of which team or players a given fan supports, having those strong, passionate feelings is what most fans have in common.

Eric Carmona was a strong and passionate fan. His family will need help, now that he’s gone. Even a few bucks can make a difference, if you’re inclined to contribute. It will all add up — and it already is.

