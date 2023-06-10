Lamar Jackson has more control in Ravens’ new offense

Getty Images

New Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken is giving Lamar Jackson more authority to change plays than he had in the past, and Jackson says he appreciates the confidence the team is showing in him.

“Coach [Monken] is basically just giving us the keys to the offense, really,” Jackson said, via ESPN. “I’m loving it.”

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh expects more no-huddle than the Ravens have run in the past, and likes what Jackson has been able to do in that context during offseason work.

“We’ve been in that world before, but not to this degree,” Harbaugh said. “To me, the offense starts in that world more than it did before, and I’m excited about that, [and] I know Lamar is excited about that.”

Jackson said that part of having more control of the offense is being more vocal with his teammates.

“I’m going to try to be more of a vocal leader, because Coach [Harbaugh] was like, ‘You need to start speaking more.’ I just try to lead by example, but I’ll try to be more of a vocal leader,” Jackson said.

With a new contract and a new offense, the Ravens have made a statement that they see big things coming from Jackson.