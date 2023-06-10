Latavius Murray hoping to bring a championship to Buffalo

Getty Images

When Bills running back Latavius Murray signed in Buffalo last month, it was a homecoming for a player who grew up two hours away in Onondaga, New York.

“I’m happy to be a part of this great organization, this great fan base” Murray told the Buffalo News. “Happy to be back in New York. I’ll say that again. It means everything to me. As a kid, I grew up just down the road.”

Murray said that this Bills team is built to win, and the Super Bowl is the goal.

“The only goal is to go out here and compete for a championship and do everything I can to make that happen,” Murray said.

The 33-year-old Murray is the oldest running back currently under contract in the NFL, and he was signed in part to be a veteran mentor in the running back room.

“We’ve got a great group of running backs,” Murray said. “We have a great locker room, all in all. It’s been great here to get to know everybody. [We’ve] been getting better, been working out, training [and] been on the field now some. Just growing and learning and continuing to improve, that’s the goal.”

That, and a Super Bowl.