Five more signed copies of Father of Mine are on their way to this week’s winners

Anthony Zych

I was feeling good on my birthday so I decided to multiply this week’s Father of Mine giveaway by five.

Copies have been signed, sealed, and soon will be delivered to the winners: Dan in Minnesota, Matt in Minnesota, Danny in Ohio, Todd in Pennsylvania, and Brent in Ohio.

We’ll do another giveaway for Father’s Day weekend. And it’s the perfect time to order Father of Mine for your father. The print version is only $13.97, and if you order it via Amazon you’ll have it well before next Sunday.

Or get it for yourself, in print or ebook, for only $4.99.

It has gotten the seal of approval from Peter King, and from Kirkus. And your dad or uncle will like it, too, especially if (like me) he grew up in the ’70s and likes mob stories.

You’ll like it, too. If you like what you find here — or if you love to hate it, you’ll like Father of Mine.