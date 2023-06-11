Josh Jacobs hints that he’s taking a stand for future running backs

Posted by Mike Florio on June 11, 2023, 12:42 PM EDT
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The Raiders have applied the franchise tag to running back Josh Jacobs. He has yet to sign it. The two sides have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal.

Jacobs posted a tweet on Saturday suggesting that he’s thinking about other running backs.

“Sometimes it’s not about you,” Jacobs said. “We gotta do it for the ones after us.”

It’s a rare mindset for NFL players. With short careers and the ability of teams to find replacements at most positions, few will take a stand in the interests of making things better for other players.

Jacobs is looking at $10.1 million fully guaranteed for 2023, and either a 20-percent raise in 2024 or a path to unrestricted free agency. It’s unclear what he wants; the standard approach to franchise-tagged players would entail fully guaranteeing two years of the tag as part of a long-term deal.

For Jacobs. that would be $22.32 million over the first two years.

The other question is what Jacobs would make on the open market. As mentioned on Saturday, the Raiders could now try to sign Dalvin Cook for less than $10.1 million in 2023, and strip the tag from Jacobs. Then, what would Jacobs get as a free agent who becomes available three months after it opened?

While Jacobs’s desire to help others who play the position, he needs to be realistic. It’s hard for running backs to land significant second contracts, largely because they do their best work before they get their second contracts.

The fight shouldn’t focus on the second contract but the first one. As previously mentioned, young running backs should get rewarded through a league-wide fund for yards gained and touchdowns scored while operating under cheap, wage-scale contracts.

In his current posture, Jacobs is taking a significant risk. The Raiders could indeed remove the tag and move on. He then could be hard pressed to get from another team the contract he’s trying to get from the Raiders — especially at this stage of the offseason.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Josh Jacobs hints that he’s taking a stand for future running backs

  2. Supply and demand, dude. Sorry but you picked the most replaceable position in the nfl.

  5. The game isn’t going to change because he makes a stand. It’s now a passing league and RBs aren’t as valuable as they once were. Just as TEs have gone away from being true offensive linemen to being, in many cases, just big WRs, RBs may be more valuable if they are also good receivers and pass blockers.

  7. It’s not a RB league, so if Jacobs wants to quit, nobody’s going to beg him to stay. If something his union bosses negotiated for isn’t fair, then he should be talking to them. His union’s representatives fought for the current agreement. I don’t understand why or how the player’s union is never held accountable by the media for poorly representing their clients. Why the coverup? It’s certainly not doing the players any good.

  8. The man made $12 million on his rookie contract. If he invested wisely, he’s set up for life. So if there’s ever a time to take a stand, it’s now. The Raiders, being TYPICAL RAIDERS, aren’t looking closely enough at almost 5,000 yards at 4.4 per carry, and 40 TDs PLUS nearly 1200 more receiving. “Yeah, Joe Blow rookie can get us that.” Riiiight. It’s why you dwell where you dwell and haven’t won a Super Bowl in 40 (count ’em) 40 YEARS!

  9. Kinda honest thinking QBs making 50 mill a season ain’t fair for the rest of the team time to put a cap on wages , when you pay 20 bucks for a warm beer at a game and 18 for a hotdog somethings wrong .

  11. You want to take a stand? Next CBA don’t agree to the franchise tag. How bout that? You agree to it yet you don’t want them to use it? Ya ok.

  14. Good grief, what are you trying to prove…..just an embarrassment to the Raiders.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.