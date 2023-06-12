2023 No. 1 quarterback room: Kansas City Chiefs

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2023, 11:26 AM EDT
NFL: JAN 21 AFC Divisional Playoffs - Jaguars at Chiefs
As promised, we’ll rank the quarterback rooms throughout the NFL, top to bottom.

It’s not a list of quarterbacks; we’ll defer to Chris Simms on that one. It’s a list of overall quarterback function. Starter, backup(s), position coach, offensive coordinator, head coach.

The first one is perhaps the easiest. Without question, it’s the Kansas City Chiefs.

Arguably, starter Patrick Mahomes is good enough to make the Chiefs the best in the league, regardless of the rest of the depth chart or the coaching staff. But the coaching staff definitely helps, given the presence of head coach Andy Reid.

Reid has gotten the most out of Mahomes since he became the starter in 2018. Reid keeps coming up with ways to make Mahomes and the offense even better, in part through giving Mahomes and the rest of the offensive players the freedom to suggest creative plays and pre-snap techniques.

The departure of offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy disrupts the continuity, but Matt Nagy slides into the job he held before becoming head coach of the Bears. And, again, it all flows from Reid.

The other quarterbacks currently on the team are Blaine Gabbert and Shane Buechele. Last year in the divisional round of the playoffs, Chad Henne replaced Mahomes after he suffered an ankle injury, leading the Chiefs on a 98-yard touchdown drive before Mahomes re-entered the game.

Henne, now retired, performed well because he knew the system and the system knew him. Reid and company called the right plays at the right time to keep the Chiefs in contention until Mahomes could return to the game. Hell, maybe the Chiefs would have won even if Mahomes hadn’t been able to continue.

This year, the Chiefs will have Gabbert ready every week. And if/when he plays well, people will be surprised. They shouldn’t be. That’s what the Chiefs do — whether it’s Henne or Matt Moore or Gabbert or whoever, the Chiefs (and Reid) know how to get quarterbacks ready to play.

Reid has been doing that for years, getting the most out of whoever is playing quarterback for him. Reid now has the best quarterback in the league, a generational talent who is already in contention to potentially be one of the best ever.

Would Mahomes be Mahomes without Reid? Would Reid be Reid without Mahomes? It doesn’t matter; they’re tied together. As long as they are, the Chiefs will be competing for more and more championships.

15 responses to “2023 No. 1 quarterback room: Kansas City Chiefs

  1. Reid was Reid and went to 3 or 4 straight NFC championship games. Mahomes probably would be top talent but if had been drafted by the Bears you think he’d be what he is now or closer to Jay Cutler..talent never realized

  2. The list would be more interesting if you ranked the rooms minus the starting QB’s on each team. Otherwise, the teams with the best starting QB’s are obviously going to be ranked the highest.

  4. With all due respect the departure of Eric Bieniemy moves the Chiefs down to the middle of the pack.

  5. Picking the SB winning QB as your #1. I don’t need to be some old QB’s baby boy to do that.

  6. Fun fact, if not for Chad Henne, the Reid-Mahomes duo would have no rings. He got knocked out of the divisional round playoff game both years, and Henne saved the day both times.

  7. Can’t argue. Mahomes is indeed a “generational” talent. He possesses every quality you want in a QB. (Except for non-distracting family members.. 🙂 )

    But that doesn’t affect his on-field performance. 🙂

  10. Losing Beinemy, and you still have them 1st? But you told us how great he is, for like 5 years….

  11. citizenstrange says:
    June 12, 2023 at 11:54 am
    With all due respect the departure of Eric Bieniemy moves the Chiefs down to the middle of the pack.

    Strongly disagree with this post

  12. “And if/when he plays well” has always been an if for Glaine Babbert. Dude never met a 5-out that he couldn’t mess up by turfing the throw. This will kill the Chiefs at some point this season – bet.

  15. Now that he’s backing up Mahomes and has Andy Reid as his head coach, those bagging on Gabbert’s past performance will be in for a surprise.

    Andy undoubtedly will have play packages for Gabbert just like he did for Moore and Henne. Oh, and he’ll have the luxury of a top 5 O-line and some pretty good skill position players to support him. He doesn’t have to create, he has to let them create.

    Gabbert is going to be just fine.

