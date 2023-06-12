Broncos pass rusher Frank Clark talks up his new team

Getty Images

Veteran pass rusher Frank Clark was available for any team to sign, for an extended period of time. He recently landed in Denver. Not surprisingly, he sees the glass in Colorado as half full.

“You can say what you want about their record, but if you know football, if you understand it, that’s the type of team that can turn it around in a heartbeat,” Clark said on the Undefined with Josina Anderson podcast, via NFL.com. “I’ve seen it and I know it. They just need to add a few pieces to get the job done, and I feel like they’re doing the right thing adding me.”

Clark’s faith in the Broncos comes down to coaching. And, during his NFL career, he has played for two great ones — and he’s about to play for a third.

“My first coach I had the chance to play with was Pete Carroll, Hall of Fame coach,” Clark told Anderson. “Second was Andy Reid, a Hall of Fame coach. Third, Sean Payton, I’m sure he’ll be a Hall of Fame coach. So, at the end of the day, it all works in favor when I look at the coach. The next part is building a winning tradition. Building a foundation that we can stand on as a team where we can get things done. I feel like that’s the next step, and I’m excited.”

The Broncos had a winning tradition, until they won Super Bowl 50 and everything fell apart. They have yet to return to the postseason since then.

Last year was the low point, given that they seemingly had concluded their search for a quarterback. But Russell Wilson woefully underperformed in 2022.

It’s unclear whether the blame falls to him or to one-and-done head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos are betting on the latter.

This year, if it doesn’t work again, the blame will likely fall on Wilson — and he could be gone after only his second season with the team.