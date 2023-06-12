Cardinals sign Brandon Smith

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 12, 2023
The Cardinals have swapped one receiver for another on their 90-man roster.

Arizona signed Brandon Smith, the team announced on Monday.

Smith was last with the XFL’s D.C. Defenders, where he caught eight passes for 118 yards with a touchdown in four games. Smith initially signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2021 and spent time on the practice squad the last two years.

As a corresponding roster move, the Cardinals released veteran receiver Auden Tate. He had joined Arizona’s practice squad in January and signed a futures deal with the club after the season.

