Commanders’ Cole Turner coming back from hamstring injury that “derailed” rookie year

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 12, 2023, 9:36 AM EDT
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears
Getty Images

A year ago, Commanders tight end Cole Turner appeared poised for a big rookie season, with reports out of offseason workouts saying he looked like a great fit in the offense. Unfortunately for Turner, a hamstring injury nagged him throughout the season, and he caught just two passes all year.

It definitely derailed it,” Turner said of the injury, via the Washington Times. “We didn’t initially think it was as bad as it was.”

Commanders coach Ron Rivera, however, says that Turner looks great now.

“He’s had a great spring,” Rivera said. “He’s been here almost the entire offseason on a voluntary basis doing the things that he needs to do and develop. One thing is you’ve seen this, he’s got a really good grasp of the offense so far. He’s still learning it, but he’s learning it quickly and doing the things that we need to have him do to be able to help us go forward.”

New Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has plenty of experience getting tight ends involved in his passing game. Turner will get the opportunity to make a big impact in Year 2, if he can stay healthy.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Commanders’ Cole Turner coming back from hamstring injury that “derailed” rookie year

  1. Watching Turner at camp last year, he looked like a wide receiver running routes and had nice hands. Unfortunately he can’t block, which makes him useless in the run game and an easy tell for defenses. Hopefully he learned how to block somebody because he could be a huge factor in the passing game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.