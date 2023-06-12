Commanders to hold 12 open practices during training camp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2023, 3:03 PM EDT
Word last week was that the sale of the Commanders could be approved by the NFL in July and fans who want to celebrate that change during training camp will have 12 chances to check out their team.

The Commanders announced that they will be holding a dozen open practices this summer. The first one will be on Thursday, July 27 and they will continue that Friday and Saturday. The Saturday practice will be part of the NFL’s “Back Together Saturday” event.

The rest of the open practices will take place on August 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 13, 14, 18, and 19. The August 8 practice will be military appreciation day and August 9 has been designated as kids day.

Tickets to the open practice are free and available via the team’s website.

1 responses to “Commanders to hold 12 open practices during training camp

  1. These will probably be jam packed as everybody wants to get their first look at Eric Bieniemy.

