Derek Carr on learning Saints offense: I feel confident with where I am

Getty Images

Derek Carr still doesn’t have some of the Louisiana pronunciations down pat, but he is nearly fluent in the Saints’ language.

“I’m pretty far along from where I feel like I was, knowing the system and things like that,” Carr said, via Terrin Waack of nola.com. “You never want to feel like you have it all figured out, but I feel confident with where I’m at.”

Carr signed with the Saints on March 6, so the quarterback made a Rosetta Stone-like crash course to fluency.

Coach Dennis Allen noted that the Saints offense has similarities to the Raiders, helping with Carr’s transition. Allen praised Carr and the receivers with getting the offense where it needs to be as the offseason program winds down.

Carr now has training camp and the preseason to work through the intricacies of the offense.

“It’s still a process,” Allen said. “We’re not where we need to be, I like the direction that we’re headed, but there’s still a lot of things that we have to have to work on, a lot of things that we have to improve on. Fortunately for us, we got some time to get there.”`