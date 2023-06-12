Doug Pederson hopes Jaguars use Calvin Ridley as resource on gambling policy

Getty Images

When it comes to the NFL’s gambling policy, the Jaguars have a teammate in their midst who can serve as an example of how a career can easily be derailed.

Coach Doug Pederson hopes that players will use receiver Calvin Ridley as a resource when it comes to complying with the rules.

“Obviously what Calvin has gone through is definitely a testimony to the rest of our football team,” Pederson told reporters on Monday, via USA Today. “I don’t want to put Calvin in a spotlight situation, I don’t want to bring all this attention on him. But at the same time, I have mentioned to the team that if they’re going through anything or they’re tempted in any way, reach out to Calvin, he’d be a great resource to talk to.

“Calvin’s been open to that, now whether or not he’s had conversations, I can’t speak to that. Obviously we’re at a day and age where gambling is everywhere. With all the websites that are out there, apps, and all that kind of stuff, we have to be very careful.”

Ridley might not be any more schooled in the nuances of the gambling policy than anyone else. But he provides a great, tangible example of what the consequences are for failure to comply.

Career derailed, for a full year and then some.

He’s among them, he’s with them. The “or else” for not complying. If nothing else, that should make players affirmatively curious about what they need to know, in order to avoid a similar fate.

It’s an important distinction. The players wanting to know what they can and can’t do, versus passively absorbing do’s and don’ts from the employer, like any other H.R. policy.

This one is different. Ridley’s experience illustrates that.