Lawrence Guy does not report to Patriots minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2023, 12:10 PM EDT
New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

During a Monday morning press conference, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said that not every player on the 90-man roster reported to mandatory minicamp but he did not reveal who was not in attendance.

The identity of one missing player has surfaced. Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that defensive lineman Lawrence Guy did not report.

Reiss adds that contract issues are believed to be the reason why Guy has chosen not to attend the mandatory workouts. Guy is signed through 2024 and has a base salary of $2 million this year and next.

Guy has spent the last six seasons in New England and he’s started 91 of the 93 regular season games he’s played for the team. He has 341 tackles, 10.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and four fumble recoveries over that time.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Lawrence Guy does not report to Patriots minicamp

  1. Packers let this guy go. I never understood that move. He showed promise in camp and had a very good career. Got to keep the good role players that come cheap.

  2. considering he is about equal to godchaux in terms of on field impact, and that guy is getting 10 per courtesy of BB the dummy, he has a right to be a little po’d (personally I’d let both those guys go in favor of youth, they do noit stop the run all that well, and that is what their assignments are on most plays)

  4. The patriots are too cheap to pay the man. He was an absolute stud for them on the cheap. The Ravens should have never let him go. He is a very underrated player. Probably at this stage of his career, he is trying to secure one more payday. It will probably have to be somewhere else as the patriots will not pay him what he deserves.

  5. I can’t believe this guy (no pun intended) is still in the league.

    Fun fact: “Lawrence Guy” is the real name of Angus Scrimm, who played the evil undertaker in the Phantasm movies.

    Carry on.

  6. Guy was an excellent FA signing and has been a terrific player. However he’s getting up there, and he knows he’s probably gonna be a cap casualty.

  8. Deal with office stuff in the office, not on the field. Don’t be a disruption to the rest of the players on the team.

  9. Let me guess. His agent says now if the time to hold out for big money or you may get hurt and you value goes in the tank. Hopefully they dont end up with a Baktairi deal where he gets severly injured a month after getting the big deal he should not have gotten in the first place.
    I dont get paying someone big bucks for past performance when they are hitting the 30 mark. Smarter to unload for picks aka the Vikings. Reload with new talent and say a bundle doing it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.