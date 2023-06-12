Mac Jones on DeAndre Hopkins: Obviously, we’d love to have him

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 12, 2023, 2:11 PM EDT
Arizona Cardinals v New England Patriots
Getty Images

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick offered little specifics when asked about free agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins visiting the franchise this week, other than saying he isn’t a travel agent.

But quarterback Mac Jones said he’d welcome the addition of the three-time, first-team All-Pro when asked about Hopkins at his Monday press conference.

“I think that’s definitely a hypothetical, but I think DeAndre is a great player,” Jones said. “You watch his film from college all the way through the NFL, he’s done a great job. So obviously, we’d love to have him.”

But, Jones continued, the Patriots already have a great group of receivers.

“We just know that we want to win and I know that all the guys feel the same way. But I’ve been really pleased with the playmakers that we have on our team,” Jones said. “We’ve come out here and really bought into the system. That’ll really show in training camp, preseason and stuff. It’s sometimes hard to show that out here [during the offseason program].

“But I’ve been really pleased with the tight ends, running backs, and all the receivers, the young guys the old guys like DP [DeVante Parker] and everybody. So, we have a good group. And definitely feel like we just need to keep growing together. And whoever is in that room, we’re just going to try to dominate together.”

The Patriots did add JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency and he should provide a significant boost to the receivers group. But signing Hopkins likely wouldn’t make New England any worse.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “Mac Jones on DeAndre Hopkins: Obviously, we’d love to have him

  1. He called DeVante Parker old, the first honest thing I have ever heard said at a Patriots press conference.

  2. Fear rising regardless of the final roster.

    3 nice drafts in a row. Rave reviews for 2023’s. NE is 30th in cash spending so they can start towards their 2024 cap position now if they want to.

    Dugger needs a contract as well.

  5. He’s the guy that everybody would love to have but nobody wants at the price he’s demanding. And then when he finally does sign someplace he’s going to turn out to be just okay or will get hurt right away.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.