Nick Sirianni: We’re really deep at running back, which is a good problem to have

Getty Images

Last year’s Eagles finished the season No. 5 in rushing yards, led by Miles Sanders’ 1,269 with 11 touchdowns.

Sanders, however, departed the organization in free agency, signing a multi-year deal with the Panthers. So Philadelphia will move forward with a different stable of running backs heading into 2023.

The club has several options, having signed Rashaad Penny and traded for D’Andre Swift. Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, Trey Sermon, and Kennedy Brooks are also on the roster at the position.

“Man, we have a really deep room there,” head coach Nick Sirianni said last week. “You’re excited about the competition that we’re going to have there. Backs get a little bit more chance to shine when the pads come on. Now, they’re still out there doing some things, and Kenny and D’Andre have done a really nice job in the receiving area, and so has Boston. They all have. But really Kenny and D’Andre have really done a nice job there.

“Some of those competitions sort itself out when they get the pads on, especially at that position. But man, we’re deep there. It’s a good problem to have as a coach. It’s just a really good problem. … It’s going to be great battles to who makes this football team, and they’re all going to be able to contribute in some sort of way.”

Of those players, Gainwell had 240 yards rushing and four touchdowns for the Eagles last season, with Scott tallying 217 with three TDs. Swift put up 931 yards from scrimmage with eight touchdowns for the Lions in 2022, while Penny — whose career has been plagued by injuries — had 346 rushing yards with two TDs for Seattle.

Philadelphia finished its offseason program last week, so the next time Sirianni will see the running backs compete will be when training camp begins next month. But the team will certainly have some decisions to make at the position when rosters have to be reduced for the start of the season.