Patriots cut James Robinson

Running back James Robinson signed a two-year contract with the Patriots in March, but he won’t be going to training camp with the team.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Patriots waived Robinson on Monday. The team is holding its mandatory minicamp this week and reporters at practice noted that Robinson was not on the field for Monday’s work.

Robinson’s deal included $150,000 in guaranteed money, but the Patriots will clear more than $1.1 million in cap space with the move.

Robinson ran for 1,070 yards and and seven touchdowns as an undrafted rookie with the Jaguars in 2020 and scored eight more times in 2021, but he was traded to the Jets at midseason last year and played sparingly for his new team before being non-tendered as a restricted free agent.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Ty Montgomery, fourth-round pick Pierre Strong, Kevin Harris, and J.J. Taylor are the remaining running backs in New England.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the team also waived cornerback Tae Hayes.

15 responses to “Patriots cut James Robinson

  1. Gotta be injury or health related. Pretty much zero guaranteed $ because the Patriots were aware of his injury history and structured his contract accordingly.

    Wouldn’t be shocking if he failed a physical…

  5. I wonder if the Pats are thinking about signing Dalvin Cook. He would surely be a big upgrade to their RB room.

  7. Wow. Never understood why they brought this guy in in the first place.BB really whiffed on this one.

  13. Yes fellow commenters, cutting the 6th back on the roster is going to pave the way to sign Hopkins or Dalvin Cook 😂😂😂

  14. Surprised as many commentators. I thought he would be a good fit in NE.

    As far as Cook goes, cook and Stevenson were 11th and 12th in scrimmage yards last year. I don’t think there are enough balls to go around for both of them. And I’m sure belichick will let DHop get to NE before he starts clearing cap space.

  15. Every few years we get a rb who looks good as a starter then poof, he gets released and is never a starter again.

