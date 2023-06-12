Perrion Winfrey has assault charge dismissed

Getty Images

Browns defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey was set for a July court date in his misdemeanor assault case, but that will no longer be necessary.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that court documents in Harris County, Texas show that the charge was dismissed last Friday upon completion of a pretrial conversion program. Winfrey was accused of causing bodily harm to a woman he was dating by grabbing and pulling her with his hand.

The arrest was not the only off-field news that Winfrey has been part of this offseason. He and cornerback Greg Newsome II were robbed at gunpoint last week during an incident that saw Newsome’s vehicle get stolen.

Winfrey was a fourth-round pick last year and he had 22 tackles and a half-sack in 13 games as a rookie.