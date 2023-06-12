Rams sign Mr. Irrelevant Desjuan Johnson

Getty Images

The final pick of the 2023 NFL Draft has signed his first NFL contract.

Agent David Canter announced that his client Desjuan Johnson has signed a four-year deal with the Rams. The defensive lineman was the 259th pick this year, which earned him the title of Mr. Irrelevant for this year’s draft class.

Johnson spent the last five seasons at Toledo and wrapped up his time at the school as an All-MAC first-team selection. Johnson left school with 210 tackles, 45.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Johnson is the first member of the Rams draft class to sign with the team, but others will likely be joining him as the team wraps up their offseason program with this week’s mandatory minicamp.