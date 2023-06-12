Report: Danielle Hunter won’t attend Vikings minicamp

Posted by Josh Alper on June 12, 2023, 12:01 PM EDT
The Vikings won’t have Dalvin Cook at this week’s mandatory minicamp and it looks like edge rusher Danielle Hunter won’t be there either.

Cook was released last week, but Hunter remains under contract to the team so his absence would be a very different issue. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Hunter plans to skip the minicamp.

Hunter is in the final year of his contract and is set to make $5.5 million this season. He has been looking for a new contract, but has not found any common ground with the Vikings this offseason. A report last week indicated teams have been calling with trade interest and a holdout from minicamp could help push the Vikings toward a decision to move Hunter to another club.

Whether they’re interested in moving on without Hunter or not, the Vikings can fine Hunter for each day of mandatory work that he misses.

  1. Trade him, get rid of Cousins and just tank this year and rebuild. Good time to break the chain of mediocrity.

  3. I completely understand Hunter wanting a new contract. However, since he is under contract and required to attend mandatory minicamp, the Vikings should absolutely fine him for not appearing. I’m growing tired of these millionaires not fulfilling their agreed upon obligations. This sends a bad message to the rest off his teammates.

  7. I would suspect that Brian Flores would be happy to have this situation resolved.

  8. The Vikings are going to fail at tanking, too. Cousins will win just enough games to keep them from drafting his replacement. Keep doing what you’re doing, Queasy!

  9. Don’t sign the contract if your not going to do the work.
    These worthless bums would never make it in the real working world.

  10. packerswin96 says:
    June 12, 2023 at 12:23 pm
    Vikings are a complete dumpster fire!
    ____________________________________________

    As a Washington fan and a team that’s in a perpetual dumpster fire, I have to agree! It seems like the Vikings are trying to catch up to the complete and utter ineptitude we have in D.C.!

