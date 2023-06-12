Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers: “I’ve never been around a QB like that”

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 12, 2023, 4:51 PM EDT
USA Today

Jets head coach Robert Saleh has been on NFL coaching staffs since 2005, but he has neither coached nor against a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers.

Saleh described a pass Rodgers made to a seemingly well-covered C.J. Uzomah on which Rodgers made an adjustment knowing that Uzomah was looking at him and the defender was looking at Uzomah, which allowed Uzomah to get to where the ball was going a split-second before the defender and make the catch. Saleh said almost anyone else in the game would have thought Uzomah was covered, but Rodgers knew how to get the ball to him.

“Me, personally, I’ve never been around a quarterback like that,” Saleh told Albert Breer of SI.com. “We’ve had some good quarterbacks—Russell [Wilson], Jimmy [Garoppolo], Matt Schaub. This is different, and not to speak poorly on them. So he throws a ball to C.J. Uzomah. And I was like, He’s covered! And he says, Guy’s not looking at me, he’s open.”

Whether Rodgers can turn the Jets into a Super Bowl team remains to be seen, but Saleh says so far, Rodgers is everything the Jets hoped he would be.

“It couldn’t have gone any better,” Saleh said. “Couldn’t have gone any better.”

7 responses to “Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers: “I’ve never been around a QB like that”

  1. I imagine there aren’t many coaches who’ve been around a quarterback who loves himself more than Aaron Rodgers does

  2. Aaron Rodgers is like the Farmers Insurance guy — he knows a thing or two because he’s seen a thing or two. Jets got a good one, there.

  3. Rodgers feasts off defenders who turn their backs to him. In fact, he seems to wait for one to do it cause he knows he’s got ‘em if it happens

  4. Not many coaches have been around a QB as good as Rodgers. A lot of people thought he was the best in the business, even when Brady was still in his prime.

  5. Not True Robert Saleh. You were around Mahomes when he led the Chiefs to a comeback win versus your 49ers defense in the super bowl.

  6. Rodgers is just a phenomenal QB, one of the best to ever sling it.
    His skill level is almost unmatched and will be missed in GB.
    But there is definitely an expiration date coming on his career and it’s honestly time to see what the Packers have in Jordan Love.
    Securing a little draft capital moving forward was also a strong consideration too.
    The haters will continue to tear the man down, they always do, but it’s all just white noise.
    White noise and nonsense.

