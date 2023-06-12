Travel issues keep Trent Brown from getting to Patriots minicamp Monday

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy isn’t the only Patriots veteran who missed the start of mandatory minicamp on Monday.

Tackle Trent Brown also failed to report, although the reason for his absence is not the same as the reported reason for Guy. According to multiple reports, Brown’s flight was canceled due to bad weather in Texas while Guy is missing because he is unhappy about his contract.

Brown was not at any of the OTAs or other voluntary work that was open to the media this offseason. Calvin Anderson has seen time at left tackle in Brown’s absence while Riley Reiff has been working on the right side.

According to multiple reports, wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Tyquan Thornton did not participate in practice because of injuries. Guard Michael Onwenu was also out of action on Monday.