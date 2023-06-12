Would Raiders rescind Josh Jacobs franchise tag, sign Dalvin Cook?

Posted by Mike Florio on June 12, 2023, 9:49 AM EDT
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

The CBA giveth, and the CBA potentially taketh away.

Under the rules of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Raiders used the franchise tag to keep running back Josh Jacobs in place for at least another season, at $10.1 million. The Raiders also could, under those same rules, rescind the franchise tag.

Would they? If Jacobs won’t accept their best offer on a long-term deal (the deadline for finalizing a multi-year contract is July 17), it would make sense to consider their options. And they could, in theory, pursue Dalvin Cook as a potential replacement for Jacobs.

There’s a tangible link between the Raiders and Cook. Raiders running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu worked in that same position for the Vikings from 2017 — Cook’s rookie year — through 2021. That’s five years of experience, between position coach and player. It gives the Raiders a level of information and intelligence about Cook that most other teams don’t have.

It would still be tricky to pull it off. First, the Raiders would have to move discreetly; if Jacobs were to catch wind of the potential signing of Cook, Jacobs could accept the tender, making the $10.1 million fully guaranteed.

Then again, Jacobs might relish the opportunity to hit the market. But what would he get at this stage of the offseason? The money isn’t there, not like it was in March. He could hard pressed to get $10.1 million for 2023 from another team.

Jacobs wants to take a stand for the running backs that will come after him. It’s a noble aim, but it’s not his fight. He didn’t create the system, and he won’t fix it. He should get what he can while he can.

The message to future running backs is clear. Don’t play running back. Move to a different position, one with a lower injury risk, longer careers, and more money.

Running backs can’t get paid what they’re worth in large part because the supply of capable running backs outweighs the demand. So maybe the supply needs to shrink. If more great athletes migrate away from the running back position, that could occur.

Again, that won’t help Jacobs. And Jacobs can’t help anyone but himself. He should take seriously the question of whether the Raiders will do what has happened at least three times before — the application and then removal of the franchise tag.

It would not be a popular move if the Raiders do it, internally or externally. But if they could promptly replace Jacobs with Cook, the P.R. blow would be softened. And if Cook performs at a high level for the Raiders, Jacobs would quickly be forgotten.

Permalink 21 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

21 responses to “Would Raiders rescind Josh Jacobs franchise tag, sign Dalvin Cook?

  1. Oh, yeah, because swapping out a talented running back for another one who happens to be coached by someone we used to have totally guarantees success. Genius move, Raiders!

  3. Jacobs is greedy. Lesson: The bulls get some; the bears get some; and the pigs get nothing.

  4. “Taking a stand” for future running backs is not a “noble” aim; it’s anti-intellectual. The simple truth is we all are having trouble reconciling the *very accurate* present reality that running backs are not particularly valuable players with their superstar pasts. This is not the same as saying they aren’t talented; they are. But the supply of legit talents is high, and true value comes from “value above replacement” at one’s position. Add in that RBs wear down faster, and if someone like Jacobs could magically force teams to pay RBs as if they’re WRs then *all we would end up with is a lot of bad contracts, dead money, and cap space not going towards wins*. Why is this effort noble? What good does it achieve? If this were an open payroll sport and paying RBs simply meant less money for owners, that would be one thing, but every bad dollar that goes to a RB is one dollar fewer available for players producing more value. This is the stark reality, it just is, and the sooner non-players accept this the sooner RBs themselves will embrace reality. Or are we going to start demanding that bench players and kickers and punters get paid huge money too? PS – do you know *why* the replacement level at RB is so high, and why those talented players don’t play other positions? Height. Most NFL positions prefer players 6’0″ or taller, whereas RBs see an ideal height (not just minimum) at around 5’10”. There are more human beings at 5’10” than 6’+, and because most positions want the latter there is much more competition for that smaller group. There could easily be 5, 10, even more suitable, equal-talent players available at RB for each player of the same ability (for his position) at any one position for most NFL positions. OT, OG, TE, somewhat WR, QB, DE, DT, somewhat CB and S, even somewhat LB. “Don’t play RB”, except that for almost everyone who would listen that would mean not playing NFL football. The guys who have already listened (and would have been high-end RBs but chose a different position because they had the choice) have already done so.

  8. Why would anyone want to play RB anymore? Shorter career. Not cause of wear and tear. Cause front offices don’t care whether you perform well, they just want to move on to the next RB.

    Take away the running game and see how well your precious QBs perform. Daniel Jones is fighting for a backup position without Barkley reemerging. You think Jimmy G has a chance to succeed on the raiders without Jacobs? Fat chance.

    Jacobs lead the league with over 2000 yards from scrimmage!!!! Pay him.

  9. It has NOTHING to do about “taking a stand”. Does he think anyone believes that? It does, however, have EVERYTHING to do with getting more $$$

  10. icantstandwhitecastleanymore says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:12 am

    Sure they can get Cook for less, but Cook is no Jacobs.

    ****************************************

    You’re right. He’s a better receiver.

  11. You paint a very unlikely, complex issue that could easily leave the Raiders lacking going to into 2024. In fact, now that I think about it, it sounds very Raideresque. so why not? Let’s do this.

  12. That would just make them older at RB.

    Their won’t ever be a shift of athletes at RB because RB is a major position in the lower ranks. Most H.S. still put one of their best runners at RB because it is so easy to get them the ball. You didn’t get to choose your position where I played, it was assigned. Can’t have 50 people wanting to play QB.

  14. As you all know by now, I’m in The Nation. But, I’m objective. (They’re not) And yes, I was at the Sea of Hands game so according to our federal government I’m old. Ok. So yes, I’d rip that tag back, release Josh. How about a team take that stand too? Players cannot agree to the tag in the CBA, then say nah, not for me man. As far as Cook goes? Eh, maybe. I’d roll Zeus out. I mean, it’s not as if they’re overtaking the KC’s of the AFC anyway. Play out this season, send half your scouts to Southern California, the other half to North Carolina, and move on.

  15. Yes because the Raiders have the worst management and leadership next to the Lions.

  16. The experts in Minnesota tell me Dalvin isn’t worth it… should be a fun year watching the Vikings struggle.

  18. Jacobs should sign the deal. $10.1 million is more than he will get on the open market this year and if he gets hurt, he might never have the opportunity to make up for that money. That is enough money to last a lifetime.

  19. I seriously doubt it unless there is no interest in Cooks on the open market and he will take like $5M a year. Jacobs is younger and Cook has issues staying healthy.

  20. tingelhoff53 says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:22 am
    icantstandwhitecastleanymore says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:12 am

    Sure they can get Cook for less, but Cook is no Jacobs.

    ****************************************

    You’re right. He’s a better receiver.

    ****************************************

    You can’t catch the ball if you can’t play.

    Jacobs has missed 7 games in his NFL career.

    Cook has missed 24.

    Jacobs >>> Cook

  21. My Team Makes me Drink says:
    June 12, 2023 at 10:55 am
    The Vikes will NEVER win a super bowl in our lifetimes.

    ——-

    As long as they’re owned by the Wilfs the best they can hope for is NFC title losses. Fact.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.