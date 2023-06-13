2023 No. 2 quarterback room: Philadelphia Eagles

Posted by Mike Florio on June 13, 2023, 10:48 AM EDT
Philadelphia Eagles v Detroit Lions
Getty Images

The first one was easy. The Chiefs have the best overall quarterback function in the NFL.

It gets a little more difficult at No. 2.

Remember, this isn’t a quarterback ranking. It looks at everything. Starter, backups, coaches, etc.

When considering all those factors, the Eagles come in second.

Jalen Hurts had a breakout season last year, only his third in the league. He has a massive contract that reflects the organization’s faith in him.

Last year, the Eagles found a perfect balance of running and passing, and he excelled at both. His leadership skills already rank among the best in the league. And he’s only going to get better.

The signing of Marcus Mariota will make the Eagles better, too. Mariota’s skill set better matches Hurts. If/when Mariota plays, the Eagles should be able to retain much of the playbook, making the transition easier for the rest of the offense.

The Eagles also have a solid coaching infrastructure, starting with head coach Nick Sirianni. In his first year on the job (2021), Sirianni realized that the Eagles should pivot to a run-heavy offense. And it worked. Last year, they beefed up the passing game. It also worked.

And while it all worked well enough to get offensive coordinator Shane Steichen a promotion in Indy, Sirianni is still there. Brian Johnson, the 2021-22 quarterbacks coach, got the promotion. Alex Tanney, who joined the coaching staff in 2021, is the new position coach.

There will be continuity, given that Sirianni is an offensive guy. There’s every reason to expect Hurts and the offense to be even better in 2023.

And remember this. The Eagles have perfected the short-yardage, push-the-quarterback play. It makes it easy to extend drives and ultimately to score points.

All things considered, the Eagles are second only to the Chiefs when it comes to the overall quality of the quarterback position. In a watered-down NFC, it makes Philly the odds-on favorite to return to the Super Bowl.

Permalink 12 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

12 responses to “2023 No. 2 quarterback room: Philadelphia Eagles

  3. My Top 3 NFL Quarterback Rooms
    1) Washington Commanders – This is a no-brainer now that they have Eric Bieniemy working his magic as their offensive coordinator.
    2) Denver Broncos – I like the team of Sean Payton, Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham, Jarrett Guarantano, and even Ben DiNucci. The only thing that could possibly go wrong is if having two Jarretts causes some confusion in clutch situations.
    3) Pittsburgh Steelers – Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season and Kenny “Wicked” Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and Mason Rudolph have oodles of the kind of NFL starting experience that money can’t buy. Also, don’t go to sleep on Tanner Morgan and his 65 touchdowns for the Golden Gophers! GO STEELERS!

  6. Are we really doing this to #32? Just rank the starting QBs already! I guess this is a way to keep Mac Jones from being dead last. LOL

  8. Hurts will regress this year. Bank on it. Also, bank on every team doing the rugby scrum not-a-football-play, so that edge is moot.

  9. So I’ve read all the comments and I’ll try to give my take–

    1. The Commanders?? Really? Sam Howell–1 game of experience and the much travelled Jacoby Brissett??

    2. Likewise for the 49ers. Until they get a coach who doesn’t pit their QB in danger of getting injured they’ll ALWAYS go through 3-4 QBs during the season. And Purdy in the playoffs?? Seattle didn’t have much of a pass rush but against Dallas and the Eagles you can see how happy his feet were and how nervous on the pocket he was.

    3. Hurts won’t regress. He’s a coach’s son and knows what it takes to get better and better.

    4. As far as their unique QB sneak expect them to fake it and run some things off it–quick pitch to the outside, slant and go, etc.

    They’ll be more dangerous this year with Swift in the backfield. They’ll feature him more in the passing game.

  11. Starting QBs should be removed from the analysis of this exercise. HC, OC, backup QB are the variables.

  12. The 49ers do not have a top 25 QB room.
    The Jets have a 40 year old who was washed last year.

    So far 1 and 2 have been 1st and 2nd team all-pros from last year and they met in the SB.

    3rd should probably be Cincy.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.