Agent claims Stefon Diggs is in Buffalo and will attend mandatory minicamp

Well, this is a new one.

Bills coach Sean McDermott told reporters that receiver Stefon Diggs did not show up for mandatory minicamp. Diggs’s agent says otherwise.

Adisa Bakari told Adam Schefter of ESPN.com that Diggs is in Buffalo, that he took a physical on Monday, that he met with McDermott and G.M. Brandon Beane, and that Diggs “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.”

It’s a strange situation. Hopefully, there’s a sensible explanation. McDermott’s words and Bakari’s quote contradict each other.

Schefter’s tweet merely passes along Bakari’s quote. Someone needs to ask Bakari how his version of the events squares, or doesn’t, with the things the head coach said.