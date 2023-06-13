Alex Highsmith: I’m confident with direction of contract talks

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith is in the market for a new contract, but he isn’t skipping the team’s minicamp this week in order to press the issue.

Highsmith is at the team’s facility for the first day of that minicamp on Tuesday and he said “being with the guys means a lot to me” when asked about his approach. Highsmith said “we’ll see” when asked about how much he will be working during this week’s practice sessions and added that he feels good about the chances of getting a deal done before the team regroups for training camp.

“That would be awesome,” Highsmith said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “We’ll see what happens. I’m confident with the way things are going. . . . Right now, I just want to focus on ball.”

Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said last month that the team wants Highsmith around for a long time and the mutual interest bodes well for the two sides reaching an agreement.