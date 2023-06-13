Bill Belichick on Lawrence Guy’s absence: “You’d have to talk to him about that”

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 13, 2023, 11:35 AM EDT
New England Patriots v New York Jets
Getty Images

Patriots defensive lineman Lawrence Guy is not participating in the team’s mandatory minicamp, and coach Bill Belichick isn’t discussing it.

Belichick told reporters that Guy’s absence from minicamp is something they’ll have to ask him about.

“You’d have to talk to him about that,” Belichick said. “Whatever the issue is, you can talk to him about that. I’m not gonna talk about contracts, personal situations or injuries.”

Guy is believed to be unhappy with his contract, which pays him $2 million a year in base salary and about another $1 million in roster and other bonuses in each of the next two seasons. For his absence from minicamp, the Patriots can fine him nearly $100,000.

10 responses to “Bill Belichick on Lawrence Guy’s absence: “You’d have to talk to him about that”

  1. Belicheat exposed for the mediocre coach he is sans Brady.

    Say hello to 5-12!

    LOL!!

  2. Another player that signed a contract fairly recently (just 2 years ago), received a signing bonus up front and is now unhappy with the last couple years’ compensation. At age 33 Guy has had a good career but I don’t see this working out well for him.

  3. touchback6isnowgoodellthegrifter says:
    June 13, 2023 at 11:53 am
    Belicheat exposed for the mediocre coach he is sans Brady.

    Say hello to 5-12!

    LOL!!

    —————

    The Bills have ZERO SB appearances, let alone any wins. LOL

  4. What is the point of having contracts in this league? Everyone is so entitled why did they sign the contract in the be gonna be unhappy with it a year later? This is getting really pathetic and I just wish That people given such an opportunity to make their lives financially stable with such a young age would be grateful for the opportunity.

  5. Bill Belichick is grossly exposed without Brady covering up all the internal issues.

  6. goodellthegrifter says: “The Bills have ZERO SB appearances, let alone any wins. LOL”
    With the great Jim Kelly and Thurman Munson they showed up and lost 4 times. Long ago ago.
    — Pats fan (but a student of history)

  7. Judas, the dweeb who posts on EVERY Pats story really has the Patriots living in his brain rent free. Hilarious.

  8. Lawrence Guy is really not thinking this one through. He’s been a good Patriot for sure but he’s not that heads and tails above the others that can play his position currently on the roster. Either he’s not that bright or his agent is got his ear and is steering him out of NE.

  9. The Bills have ZERO SB appearances, let alone any wins. LOL
    _____________
    In the here and now, Buffalo is a far better team than the Patriots. The past isn’t going to win games.

  10. I am not slamming the Patriots or Belichick here, but last year showed a lot of dysfunction in the Patriots organization and multiple absences at the beginning of mandatory practices tell me the players are not all in on the program or reboot of the system.

