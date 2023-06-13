Brian Burns “definitely” wants to be among the highest-paid edge rushers

Posted by Charean Williams on June 13, 2023, 7:21 PM EDT
Detroit Lions v Carolina Panthers
Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns is scheduled to play this season on the fifth-year option, with a salary of $16.012 million. He wants a long-term deal that “definitely” makes him one of the highest-paid players at his position.

Burns said he and his representation are having conversations about an extension.

The Panthers want to keep him long term, but General Manager Scott Fitterer has said he doesn’t have a target date for getting a deal completed. Neither does Burns.

“I don’t have a preference [for when it gets done],” Burns said, via David Newton of ESPN. “Really, I’m blessed to be in that [conversation] for an opportunity to have that [type of a deal]. Right now, I’m enjoying the process and enjoying everything that comes with it.”

Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt has the highest yearly average at the position at $28 million, with five other edge rushers making at least $22 million per season.

Burns, a 2019 first-round pick, twice has earned Pro Bowl honors and has 38 sacks in four seasons. The Panthers are transitioning from the 4-3 to the 3-4, so Burns’ sack numbers could increase in 2023.

He set career highs a year ago in sacks (12.5), quarterback hits (22), tackles for loss (17) and tackles (63).

“I have watched a lot of film on [the 3-4],” Burns said. “The guys that have been in this position, yeah, they were dominant. They got after the quarterback.”

2 responses to “Brian Burns “definitely” wants to be among the highest-paid edge rushers

  1. Up to $20M/yr, maybe. Hard pass paying ANY dude $25M/yr that isn’t a QB.

  2. This guy is clueless. If you’re not setting the edge in a 3-4 as an OLB, you’re a liability. Clay Matthews never got that either, which is why their D was a liability to the strong side the entire time played in GB.

    It’s immature, selfish and low IQ players like this that destroy teams. Burns is nowhere an elite player.

    Rosevelt Colvin learned real quick when he came to NE, that if you guess wrong in a 3-4 role at OLB, you’re going to get exposed. He made that mistake once in camp and never made it again.

    This is why Joey Bosa is overrated. He plays in a 4-3, but he sells out every time and smart teams just target that. He’s zigging and the RB is zagging right by him.

    The game is not all about “getting after the QB” and collecting sacks.

