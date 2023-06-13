Brian Daboll on Saquon Barkley: Everything I have to say will remain private

Getty Images

The Giants are starting their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and running back Saquon Barkley will not be joining the team.

Barkley has not signed his franchise tag, so he’s not under any more contractual commitment to be with the team than he was during the voluntary portions of their offseason work. Over the weekend, Barkley said that he believes there have been “misleading” and “untruthful” leaks from the team about long-term offers that Barkley has turned down and that the team has “tried to make me look like I’m greedy” over the last few months.

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked on Tuesday if he’s concerned about those feelings having a negative effect on Barkley when and if he does join the team for the 2023 season.

“Everything I have to say about Saquon will remain private,” Daboll said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Daboll said he’s “just worried about today” in response to another question about whether he’s considered playing without Barkley this fall and the two sides will have until July 17 to work out a multi-year contract that would ensure Barkley will be with the team for all of training camp and the regular season.