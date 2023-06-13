Brian Daboll on Saquon Barkley: Everything I have to say will remain private

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2023, 11:06 AM EDT
NFC Divisional Playoffs - New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

The Giants are starting their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and running back Saquon Barkley will not be joining the team.

Barkley has not signed his franchise tag, so he’s not under any more contractual commitment to be with the team than he was during the voluntary portions of their offseason work. Over the weekend, Barkley said that he believes there have been “misleading” and “untruthful” leaks from the team about long-term offers that Barkley has turned down and that the team has “tried to make me look like I’m greedy” over the last few months.

Head coach Brian Daboll was asked on Tuesday if he’s concerned about those feelings having a negative effect on Barkley when and if he does join the team for the 2023 season.

“Everything I have to say about Saquon will remain private,” Daboll said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Daboll said he’s “just worried about today” in response to another question about whether he’s considered playing without Barkley this fall and the two sides will have until July 17 to work out a multi-year contract that would ensure Barkley will be with the team for all of training camp and the regular season.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Brian Daboll on Saquon Barkley: Everything I have to say will remain private

  1. Saquon is a good rb but he has been banged up. In todays nfl you don’t give rbs big contracts. Especially ones that have been injury prone

  3. When you go public you risk burning your bridges that make it hard to climb down from without losing face so SB is either moving on or he’s gonna have to eat some humble pie.

  4. 5 years in the NFL with 29 rushing TDs.
    Didn’t Tomlinson have that in a single year? He might be a but over-rated.

  5. This doesnt seem like it will end well. SB isnt going to help himself by sitting out a season.

  7. Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette, Kareem Hunt… all unsigned free agent RBs. The oldest in this group is Leonard Fournette at age 28.
    Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley are both unhappy with the franchise tag value at $10.09M and are holding out for more $$$. Tony Pollard signed his franchise tag, maybe happy to do so considering he’s coming off a fractured fibula and high ankle injury.
    Overall, it’s tough to be a RB in the NFL.
    Austin Ekeler is heading into the 4th year of his current 4 year contract. Ekeler got a slightly reworked contract from the Chargers but he’s different from the other high profile RBs. His number of carries is lower than most while his number of receptions has been significant (107 receptions in 2022). He probably should make more than the average RB although Ekeler is also now 28 years old. We’ll see, he’ll be a UFA after the 2023 season. He was a bargain in 2022 and he’s a bargain for 2023, that’s for sure.

  8. The team’s stayed with him despite only getting 2 out of 5 complete seasons from him, and he’s made $31 million so far despite missing 20 games.

    He had a good season & playoff game last year, but let’s not pretend that guys who miss 20 games on their rookie contract are going to set the market.

    The choice for him is probably either the franchise-tag guarantee or a modest contract, and overall that seems more than reasonable. If they’re guaranteeing at least the franchise tag amount on any kind of contract longer than one year, he should sign it.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.