Budda Baker “working on some things,” didn’t practice Tuesday

Safety Budda Baker made his first appearance at the Cardinals offseason program when he reported for the team’s mandatory minicamp on Monday, but his first practice session of 2023 will have to wait.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website, that Baker is “working on some things” by way of explaining why Baker did not take part in the team’s practice on Tuesday. Gannon said that it has not been determined if he will participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Baker did not come to the team’s voluntary workouts after asking to be traded. General Manager Monti Ossenfort said that the team will continue to keep “our discussions and line of communication open” with Baker and Gannon said that Baker has “a smile on his face” on Tuesday.

Baker has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Cardinals and he is signed through the 2024 season.