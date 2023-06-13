Budda Baker “working on some things,” didn’t practice Tuesday

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2023, 2:45 PM EDT
NFL: SEP 25 Rams at Cardinals
Getty Images

Safety Budda Baker made his first appearance at the Cardinals offseason program when he reported for the team’s mandatory minicamp on Monday, but his first practice session of 2023 will have to wait.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website, that Baker is “working on some things” by way of explaining why Baker did not take part in the team’s practice on Tuesday. Gannon said that it has not been determined if he will participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Baker did not come to the team’s voluntary workouts after asking to be traded. General Manager Monti Ossenfort said that the team will continue to keep “our discussions and line of communication open” with Baker and Gannon said that Baker has “a smile on his face” on Tuesday.

Baker has spent his entire six-year NFL career with the Cardinals and he is signed through the 2024 season.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Budda Baker “working on some things,” didn’t practice Tuesday

  1. Being a part of the dysfunctional Cardinals organization would be detrimental to anyone’s mental health.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.