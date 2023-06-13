Chris Jones not at Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp

Getty Images

Last month, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said a new contract for defensive tackle Chris Jones was “on the list of things to do.” It apparently didn’t get done fast enough for Jones’ liking.

Jones is not at the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jones is heading into the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract, and is due a base salary of $19.5 million this season. A new deal that gives Jones more money this year while lowering his cap hit of $28.3 million would seem to make sense for both sides, but the details have not yet been hammered out.

The Chiefs have the ability to fine Jones almost $100,000 for missing all three days of the mandatory minicamp, although it still seems more likely that the two sides will come to an agreement that makes $100,000 look like chump change.

Jones started all 17 games last season, tied his career-high with 15.5 sacks, and was a first-team All-Pro.