Chris Jones not at Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp

June 13, 2023
Last month, Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said a new contract for defensive tackle Chris Jones was “on the list of things to do.” It apparently didn’t get done fast enough for Jones’ liking.

Jones is not at the Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jones is heading into the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract, and is due a base salary of $19.5 million this season. A new deal that gives Jones more money this year while lowering his cap hit of $28.3 million would seem to make sense for both sides, but the details have not yet been hammered out.

The Chiefs have the ability to fine Jones almost $100,000 for missing all three days of the mandatory minicamp, although it still seems more likely that the two sides will come to an agreement that makes $100,000 look like chump change.

Jones started all 17 games last season, tied his career-high with 15.5 sacks, and was a first-team All-Pro.

  3. Can’t fault him, he’s the best at his position. He has 2 rings and the defensive leader on the team. Hope they can work it out but I don’t know how you can afford Pat, the best QB, one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and the best TE in the NFL and Jokes being the best DT. I think he’s a no-nonsense kind of guy and with all his accolades, and rings, he deserves the big payday. Hopefully it’s with KC. If not, hope they are rewarded handsomely, if he’s traded, especially with him being the best at his position, at a premier position.

  4. Chris Jones is big part of why the Chiefs have won 2 super bowls in recent years. Mr. Jones has earned a Big Payday.

  5. No worries. He’ll be signed soon and then it’s on to defend as SB champs!

  6. Chris Jones is the Chiefs D line. Without him, they are not winning SB’s. Seeing how the team has less than $1m in cap space, it makes sense that they’d extend and push more of the money down the road as they hope that Jones continues to play at the high level that he has.

  7. Jones isn’t going anywhere, and Veach is smart enough to know that AND figure out the best way for him to stay that makes everyone happy.

