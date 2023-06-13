Chris Olave: I want to be the best

Getty Images

It’s been three seasons since Michael Thomas had his record-breaking season with the Saints. Despite that, he remains the most talked about receiver on the team.

But Thomas no longer is the best receiver on the Saints.

Chris Olave, the 11th overall pick in 2022, made 72 catches for 1,042 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games as a rookie. Thomas and Jarvis Landry combined to play only 12 games and catch 61 passes for 443 yards and four touchdowns because of injuries.

Olave is hardly satisfied.

“Just been working on some of my weaknesses, trying to be stronger at the catch, just being stronger after contact,” Olave said, via John DeShazier of the team website. “And trying to work on my [yards after catch].

“I’m just trying to come down with every target thrown my way. I feel like last year, I kind of struggled with that and I just want to keep getting better every year.”

Olave made his mark with Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston as his quarterbacks. He has Derek Carr this year.

Thomas’ return to health — if he can stay healthy — also will help Olave. Thomas, though, has missed 40 of the past 50 games with ankle and toe injuries.

“That’s something I can’t really control,” Olave said of Thomas’ possible return. “I know Mike is doing his best to be out there. He wants to be out there. But I’m trying to be the best at what I do, so I’m looking at that right now, whether Mike is out there or not. When Mike is out there he’s one of the best, too, so I feel like that can add a lot to the team.”

Olave has a simple goal that is more complicated to accomplish.

“I want to be the best,” Olave said. “That’s always been my mindset. I just want to be the best. I try to do that every day, stay consistent with my work and do everything I can to be at my best. That’s my goal.”