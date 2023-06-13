Dalvin Cook: No rush to sign, I’m looking for right situation

Posted by Josh Alper on June 13, 2023, 3:52 PM EDT
Running back Dalvin Cook became a free agent when the Vikings released him last week and it may be a little while before he is back under contract to an NFL team.

Cook appeared on The Rich Eisen Show Tuesday and said he’s “looking forward to this next step” in his football career. He said he’s had a lot of people reach out to him since his release became official, but doesn’t feel “it’s a rush” for him to sign with anyone right away.

“I want the value,” Cook said. “I want somebody who values Dalvin Cook. I want somebody that wants me to be there and give me the ball. I just want to go into the right situation so I can go help somebody win. Like you said, the money is going to come. If you play good, they’re going to pay you. I just want to go somewhere where it feels like it’s home to me and help somebody win and just go be me. Just go turn it loose and look for a home. That’s it.”

Cook said his shoulder is “feeling great” after having surgery earlier in the offseason, so that shouldn’t be an impediment to him landing a deal once he’s ready to start the next chapter of his playing career.

  2. I think Dalvin is in for a rude awakening. If he’s waiting for teams to offer more than they already have, I don’t see that happening.

  7. Dalvin forced his way out of the ugly situation in MN by not taking a pay cut. Good teams are able to get guys like Aaron Jones to take a significant pay cut so stay with those good teams.

