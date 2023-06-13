Derek Carr on Alvin Kamara’s route running: “That’s not normal”

Posted by Michael David Smith on June 13, 2023, 2:34 PM EDT
USA Today

Saints quarterback Derek Carr knew from watching Alvin Kamara over the years that he’s one of the most productive receivers in the league at the running back position. But being the one actually throwing the passes to Kamara is different.

Carr said today that after working with Kamara at minicamp, he’s blown away by his talent, telling rookie quarterback Jake Haener that he should appreciate what he’s seeing with Kamara.

“I just absolutely love him. Great teammate, great energy about him, and very explosive. He’s so smooth on film, you really just don’t know how good he is — obviously you see the film, but then when you get in person, he ran a couple routes where I looked at Jake today like, ‘That’s not normal,'” Carr said. “Being around him just for a little bit in the building, people don’t know how smart he is at football, he knows what to see, he knows what route to run, he knows how to use his help, that combined with his athletic ability, you see why he’s had that production.”

Carr thinks he’s in for an abnormally good season, with Kamara to throw to.

12 responses to “Derek Carr on Alvin Kamara’s route running: “That’s not normal”

  1. Alvin Kamara should be in jail and banned from
    the NFL after that incident.

  2. Brutally attacking someone for no reason while backed up by your friends isn’t very normal either.

  3. NFL seems very vigilant to punish players for gambling, even if it’s not on football, but not for assaulting people.
    Got to love their priorities…

  4. goodellthegrifter says:
    June 13, 2023 at 2:35 pm
    Alvin Kamara should be in jail and banned from
    the NFL after that incident.

    —————–

    A normal person would be. Carr has the absolute ability to have amnesia about what his teammates and coaches do off the field.

  5. Alvin will soon find out that Derek lacks accuracy and pocket presence. Carr is a backup at best.

  6. Kamara is a pure scumbag that should be in jail right now not playing a game for millions.

  7. If you think the route running is good, wait til you see him kick.

  9. He was actually very honest about his negative feelings about Gruden and Ruggs but is very much into second chances and supporting those who need it. Still BS what Kamara did, but I bet you Carr would be the first to say it’s unacceptable if asked directly about it.

  10. I’m sure Derek Carr will find new creative ways to throw interceptions despite Kamara route running.

  12. I am all for second chances once he serves his jail time (if any is perscribed) and suspension by the league. Not so much for other playes from the NFC South. Go Saints!

