The 49ers started three quarterbacks during the regular season in 2022 and the last of them was a seventh-round pick who won eight straight games before getting hurt in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.

Brock Purdy‘s elbow injury has clouded his availability for the start of this season and we don’t know if Trey Lance or Sam Darnold would start in his place, but tight end George Kittle doesn’t think it will make much of a difference. Kittle said on NFL Network that General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have brought in “so many guys in this team that can play at a high level” at all positions on the field that the 49ers can contend regardless of who is taking the snaps.

“I think John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan did such a great job of creating this roster with depth and All-Star players at multiple positions, at important positions, that whatever happens at the quarterback position, we definitely have a chance to win a lot of football games,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “And we’re in prime position to get back to that [NFC Championship Game] that we lost in last year.”

Given the way last year played out, it’s hard to find much fault with Kittle’s position although it’s still probably safe to say that the 49ers would prefer to find one quarterback to go the distance this time around.

7 responses to “George Kittle: Whatever happens at QB, we can win a lot of football games

  2. Maybe if they can stop crying enough about the NFCC game which their defense got totally manhandled against the run. Sanders and Boston Scott scored–UNTOUCHED; Kenny Gainwell ripped them apart and then in the last qtr Hurts had a couple of long runs to give them key first downs.

  4. But in the playoffs, you need a bonafide starting QB to win the most important games. and the 49ers may not have that in a banged up Purdy or re-tread Darnold or unproven Lance.

  6. bobbyuk272 says:
    June 13, 2023 at 11:43 am
    You must not have watched the game. The Eagles beat a team that lacked a functioning offense. Eventually they wore the 49ers down to get to 31. Congrats. They also did not win the Super Bowl last year.

  7. bobbyuk272 says:

    June 13, 2023 at 11:43 am

    Maybe if they can stop crying enough about the NFCC game ….

    —————————-

    In every Niner post the insecure whining is resoundingly coming from Philly trolls. You need that game to mean more and brag about win the since you *checks notes* oh yeah LOST THE SUPER BOWL!

    Cry Iggles Cry

