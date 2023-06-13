George Kittle: Whatever happens at QB, we can win a lot of football games

Getty Images

The 49ers started three quarterbacks during the regular season in 2022 and the last of them was a seventh-round pick who won eight straight games before getting hurt in the NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.

Brock Purdy‘s elbow injury has clouded his availability for the start of this season and we don’t know if Trey Lance or Sam Darnold would start in his place, but tight end George Kittle doesn’t think it will make much of a difference. Kittle said on NFL Network that General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan have brought in “so many guys in this team that can play at a high level” at all positions on the field that the 49ers can contend regardless of who is taking the snaps.

“I think John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan did such a great job of creating this roster with depth and All-Star players at multiple positions, at important positions, that whatever happens at the quarterback position, we definitely have a chance to win a lot of football games,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebzone.com. “And we’re in prime position to get back to that [NFC Championship Game] that we lost in last year.”

Given the way last year played out, it’s hard to find much fault with Kittle’s position although it’s still probably safe to say that the 49ers would prefer to find one quarterback to go the distance this time around.