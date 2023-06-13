Jets to sign Adrian Amos

Getty Images

The Jets are adding another former Packer to the roster.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a deal with veteran safety Adrian Amos. It’s a one-year deal worth up to $4 million for Amos.

Amos spent the last four seasons in Green Bay and joins Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Billy Turner as former Packers to make the move to the Jets this offseason. Amos did not miss a game during those four seasons and had 362 tackles, seven interceptions, four sacks, and a fumble recovery in his 66 regular season appearances.

Prior to joining the Packers, Amos spent four seasons with the Bears.

The Jets also acquired Chuck Clark in a trade this offseason and they have Jordan Whitehead and Ashtyn Davis back from last season.