Joe Burrow passes on questions about his contract

Posted by Myles Simmons on June 13, 2023, 2:33 PM EDT
USA TODAY Sports

Last month, Joe Burrow told reporters in a press conference that he’s clear on what he wants in his next contract and that he and the team are “on the road to making that happen.”

Burrow, who became extension eligible after finishing his third season, does appear likely to receive a new deal before the start of the 2023 regular season.

But he declined to give an update on any progress his agent and the team have made on that front in his Tuesday press conference.

“I think I’ve given you guys all the information I’m comfortable with sharing about that process,” Burrow said. “So, as far as questions go about that, I’ll probably save that for another time.”

There was a pause, which gave Burrow time to joke, “No questions anymore, huh?” But he did take roughly 15 minutes worth of questions after that.

The No. 1 pick of the 2020 draft, Burrow was the AP comeback player of the year in 2021 when he led the Bengals to Super Bowl LVI. Last year, he completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,475 yards with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, finishing No. 4 in AP MVP voting.

Permalink 11 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

11 responses to “Joe Burrow passes on questions about his contract

  2. Let me answer. His agent is going to demand … and get … $50,000,000 per year. The Bengals will push a lot of it into the future. In 2 years it will effectively close their Superbowl window. If you have a top-5 QB you have to make it work in that initial 5-7 year span before you drift into mediocrity.

  4. Joke Burrow is by far the most overrated quarterback in the league. Remind me again how many interceptions he threw against the Steelers defense? The bungles will never win anything and their Steelers envy is hilarious to observe.

  6. Look at all the math whiz gm wunderkinds on here predicting the future of a team they don’t follow. The Bengals and Burrow have it figured out and it will be a deal that keeps he, Higgins and Chase for the foreseeable future and it won’t handcuff the future roster building. For those naysaying, you only need to worry if your team doesn’t have a franchise qb, which guessing from the commentators – is pretty much all of you taking the time to offgas here.

  8. footballer23 says:
    June 13, 2023 at 2:48 pm
    Joke Burrow is by far the most overrated quarterback in the league. Remind me again how many interceptions he threw against the Steelers defense? The bungles will never win anything and their Steelers envy is hilarious to observe.

    Just last season? The same amount of interceptions as touchdowns… or do you mean career wise? 11 TD to 8 INT and a winning record against them. Also, the most TDs he’s thrown against one single team… sooo yeah.. Keep wishing Kenny was going to be half as good as Joe is now. Lol. Or at least start talking once your team makes the playoff again, or doesn’t finish in 3rd place.

  10. But But Bengals fans Said Joe Burrow was going to sign for the league minimum and a bowl of skyline chilli because he is such a great guy he doesn’t want money. What happened?

  11. footballer23 says:
    June 13, 2023 at 2:48 pm
    Joke Burrow is by far the most overrated quarterback in the league. Remind me again how many interceptions he threw against the Steelers defense? The bungles will never win anything and their Steelers envy is hilarious to observe.
    ____________________________________________________________

    Remind me again how many times you’ve posted this exact stat. I bet it’s more times than the number of days Joe Burrow had to recover from his appendectomy before that Steelers game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.