Jonah Williams: I’ll be happy to be a contributor with so many great Bengals teammates

Getty Images

After the Bengals agreed to sign Orlando Brown Jr. as a free agent, their incumbent left tackle Jonah Williams asked the team to trade him.

The Bengals rebuffed that request and said that the plan for the coming season is for Williams to compete for the right tackle job. On Monday, Williams indicated that he’s on board with that plan.

Williams said the biggest challenge for him has been “re-learning everything for the other side of your body,” but that he’s confident he’s “going to crush it.”

“I’ll be happy to be a contributor on a team where I have so many great teammates,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “l love everyone in the room, love the coaches, love the fans. I’m stoked.”

Williams is also returning from a dislocated kneecap that required a surgical repair and said he feels “stronger than ever” after months of rehabbing, so it appears he will be all systems go in his bid to win a starting job this summer.