Jonas Griffith: “It’s been phenomenal” playing for Broncos’ new coaches

Getty Images

Broncos inside linebacker Jonas Griffith is heading into his third season in Denver, but his first with head coach Sean Payton, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and position coach Greg Manusky. Griffith likes what he’s seeing.

Griffith said the attention to detail and demanding nature of the new coaches is exactly what the Broncos need after their highly disappointing 2022 season.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Griffith said, via the Denver Post. “The biggest thing is these coaches, they coach every play. In film after practice you’re like, ‘Oh, maybe they didn’t see this.’ No, they saw it for sure. There’s something on the board in one of the meeting rooms that says something like, ‘If you don’t want to be coached hard, you’re in the wrong place.’ You learn to appreciate that. It turns you into a stickler, making sure you do your job to a ‘T.’”

Nathaniel Hackett and the Broncos’ 2022 coaching staff were widely criticized for fielding a team that often looked poorly coached. Payton’s arrival signals a major change, and Griffith thinks it will prove to be a change for the better.